2020 Success Stories

2020 was tough, but we’re tougher! On behalf of the Waterkeeper Team, we’d like to thank you for your support and highlight some successes we’ve experienced as an organization.

Organized volunteers who planted 56 trees in a 7-acre area to complete the restoration project along Spicer Creek at River Oaks Golf Course.

A virtual workshop for golf course managers and personnel to highlight the success of the project at River Oaks Golf Club and promoted the use of similar practices in other golf course settings.

We broke ground and completed the majority of the restoration work in an approximately 1-acre project area along Tonawanda Creek at the North Tonawanda Botanical Gardens Advanced the design for flood mitigation and habitat enhancement as well as public access along a degraded section

Cayuga Creek in partnership with the Town of Niagara Partnered with NYSDEC staff hosted a successful three-hour webinar on Smart Floodplain Management for over 250 people Engaged over 125 Niagara County High School students.

Talked to 24 municipal partners in 21 municipalities across the watershed to discuss water-related concerns and opportunities for partnership. Engaged 304 volunteers picked up 5,565 lbs. (2.78 tons) of litter doing solo sweep.

Gathered 89 volunteers at 9 sites. Scajaquada Creek remove 2,770 lbs. of litter during the Scajaquada Sweep Developed a Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (JEDI) Task Force to evaluate our staffing and recruitment, project and program priorities and deliverables, community engagement and partnerships, and training requirements to ensure that we don’t perpetuate systemic racism.

Worked with 32 volunteers to remove 1,345 lbs. of litter during our Summer Sweep on-water cleanups.

Led 3 guided walks in the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area along the Niagara Gorge Held a virtual public meeting that was attended by 84 people on the Buffalo River Area of Concern.

Tainting of Fish and Wildlife Flavor Beneficial Use Impairment. Collected water samples at 10 sites throughout the Niagara River Watershed to be analyzed for E. coli bacteria.

Collected Baseline Water Chemistry data at 49 sites on 25 different waterways in the Niagara River Watershed. Data can be explored here on our Water Reporter Map.

Engaged volunteers in Nurdle Patrol, a citizen science effort to collect and track Nurdle Pollution. We collected over 2,500 Nurdles from the banks of the Niagara River.

Worked with 72 RestoreCorps Volunteers planted 125 trees.

Hosted Blueway public meetings or the community at three Erie County Parks: Seneca Bluffs Park, Red Jacket Park, and Higgins Park.

As we wrap up 2020, Buffalo Blueway will start in-ground construction in 2021 at NYS DEC Ohio Street Boat Launch, Seneca Bluffs Natural Habitat Park, and Red Jacket Riverfront Park.