Blueway Meetings

In case you missed it…

On Saturday, May 8 from 11 am to 1 pm, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper staff will be at Seneca Bluffs Natural Habitat Park showing the Blueway Improvement Designs. Come share your comments with us!

Watch the recording of the Buffalo Blueway Public Meeting about Seneca Bluffs Natural Habitat Park. This public meeting took place on April 28, 2021.

You can also replay the public meetings from October 6, October 7, and October 14, 2020. We are currently working in three Erie County Park sites to host Buffalo Blueway public water access: Red Jacket Park, Higgins Park, and Seneca Bluffs Park. We welcome comments, questions, and feedback. Please share using the comment button below. Interested in learning more about the Buffalo Blueway? Visit buffaloblueway.com for an interactive map, safety information, and Buffalo Blueway fun facts.