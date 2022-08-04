Restrictions on Dredging – BUI 7 Report and Comment Period

The Buffalo River Remedial Advisory Committee invites you to read an important public document.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper will hold a virtual outreach event from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, to update the public about ongoing efforts to restore natural resources in the Buffalo River Area of Concern (AOC) and the proposed removal of the ‘Restrictions on Dredging Activities Beneficial Use Impairment’ (BUI).

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, in partnership with Erie County and DEC, coordinates these restoration efforts under the Buffalo River AOC Remedial Action Plan (RAP).

The Buffalo River AOC is located in the City of Buffalo, Erie County, and includes the historically industrialized portion of the river beginning at its mouth (where it outlets to Lake Erie), and continuing upstream approximately six miles to the Bailey Avenue bridge. The Restrictions on Dredging Activities BUI was originally designated as impaired in the 1980s due to elevated concentrations of multiple chemical contaminants in river sediments. Extensive remediation of contaminated river sediments and contaminant source areas along the river shoreline since that time, as well as subsequent contaminant monitoring, demonstrates that the criteria established to remove the Restrictions on Dredging Activities BUI has been achieved.

A draft report, which details the completed actions and assessments supporting the BUI removal, is available below.

For more information on the Buffalo River Area of Concern, visit U.S. EPA and our websites.

For more information about the Buffalo River RAC or to become involved, contact Claudia Rosen, RAC Coordinator, at crosen@bnwaterkeeper.org.