Holiday Recycling Resources

According to the EPA, Americans create 25% more waste during the holidays than any other time of year. Let’s be mindful of our gifting and wrapping practices and create more memories than trash. Here are some great resources to help keep our waterways litter free!

REDUCING

Think before you purchase! The New York State Department of Conservation recommends giving experiences instead of tangible objects. Encourage people to get outside by getting them a lift ticket to a local ski resort, snow tubing exersion, or a giftcard to enjoy a camping adventure! Also, check out the Plastic-Free, Zero-Waste Holiday Gift Guide from our friends at Beyond Plastics for more tips to reduce waste this season!

If the person your shopping isn’t one with nature, get them a gift that keeps on giving. Waterkeeper Alliance and local Waterkeeper groups are teaming up to protect the Great Lakes by selling eco-friendly goods. These goods could make a great gift for loved ones this holiday season while supporting 95 percent of the US fresh surface water supply.

REUSING

When you get gifts throughout the year, save the boxes, gift bags, and tissue paper to use again for giving your own gifts. The Erie County Department of Planning also has information on how to create your own giftbag from a t-shirt (which also makes a cool gift!).

RECYCLING

Knowing what materials are recyclable and what items are not makes it easier to make purchasing and wrapping decisions. Eliminating plastic items and packaging from your giftlist and using non-laminated wrapping paper whenever possible are a great ways to reduce holiday waste. Check out the ultimate guide to recycling from EcoEnclose – we use their eco-friendly shipping supplies to send our merchandise!

BUFFALO SPECIFIC TIPS

Buffalo Recycles has a thorough list to ensure you get your recyclable materials in the right receptacles. They are also having an After-Holidays Recycling Event on January 1, 2022 from 9 am – 2 pm at 1120 Seneca Street.

Eco Enclose

NYSDEC

Buffalo Recycles

Erie County DEP

WeeGreen

