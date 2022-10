Watch the replay with Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper & River Oaks Golf Club to learn about sustainable management strategies, resources, and results.

This webinar discussed specific sustainability techniques used throughout River Oaks Golf Club on Grand Island N.Y. These efforts are designed to improve water quality, flooding, and erosion while maintaining course appearance and playability.

Q&A with Spicer Creek Restoration Project Team and Course Superintendent Ricky Johnson follows.