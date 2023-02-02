Buffalo River Access Points Design Project RFP

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper is seeking a consultant to provide designs and create two public access points to the Buffalo River. The Project sites are located at 154 South Ogden Street, City of Buffalo, Erie County, New York 14220 and 880 Harlem Road, Town of West Seneca, 14224. The goal of this project is to design and implement two Buffalo Blueway sites that will incorporate recreational paddle sport and fishing access, as well as upgraded pathways, signage, and educational opportunities. These two sites will extend the Buffalo Blueway system further upstream in the Buffalo River.

Mandatory In Person Pre-Proposal Meeting – February 9th, 2023 at 9AM at the South Buffalo Charter School.

Here are the coordinates for the meeting location: 42.864122, -78.803604

Questions Due – February 24th, 2023, 2PM.

Proposal Due – March 9th, 2023, 2PM.

Please refer to the Advertisement for Bids for all other questions. Contacting BNW staff members other than the person designated in the Advertisement for Bids to field questions could result in disqualification.

Buffalo River Access Points RFP