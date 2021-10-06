Sweeping is a great way for anyone to volunteer to protect our waterways and support clean water – anytime, anywhere!

Looking to get outside and make WNY a healthier place? We encourage you to pick up litter to help support our mission to protect and restore our waterways. Check out the resources below to learn more about how to cleanup safely and join us in collecting data to support clean water advocacy efforts!

This year we are excited to announce our data collection process is going fully digital! Volunteers can upload information in real-time to the Ocean Conservancy database, TIDES, the world’s largest litter collection database. Before heading out on your Solo Sweep, download the Clean Swell App and check out their user-friendly steps to record the types of litter you find. For your Group Name use BNW, Solo Sweep, & Your Name(s), this helps us easily track all of your efforts! You can also collect data on a paper Data Card (see blow) and enter the information after your cleanup.

Check out our webpage to stay up to date on our plastic pollution advocacy efforts and learn more ways to get involved! https://bnwaterkeeper.org/plastic-pollution.

Register for our Data Stories and Clean Water Advocacy Webinar!

Want to join a bigger cleanup? Sign up for the Spring Sweep, happening on April 23!

Learn how to use the Clean Swell app and happy Sweeping!