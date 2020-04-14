One of our Sweep Sponsors, Entercom, inspired us to make a video on how to make a t-shirt bag. If you’re looking for a simple craft to do to keep the kids busy or a way to repurpose an old shirt, check out this video that Liz Cute created.
One of our Sweep Sponsors, Entercom, inspired us to make a video on how to make a t-shirt bag. If you’re looking for a simple craft to do to keep the kids busy or a way to repurpose an old shirt, check out this video that Liz Cute created.
Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper® is a proud member of the global Waterkeeper Alliance.