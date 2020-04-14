 Skip to main content
BLOGPLASTIC

How to Make a T-Shirt Bag

By April 14, 2020July 13th, 2022No Comments

One of our Sweep Sponsors, Entercom, inspired us to make a video on how to make a t-shirt bag. If you’re looking for a simple craft to do to keep the kids busy or a way to repurpose an old shirt, check out this video that Liz Cute created.